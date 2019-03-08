Men's Basketball's Bassey Profiled in Harvard Magazine

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - As Harvard basketball heads into its final regular season weekend, junior guard Justin Bassey was profiled in Harvard Magazine.

"IN THE SUMMER of 2017, men's basketball assistant coach Brian Eskildsen was on vacation in Rome, eating a gelato, when he heard someone shout, "Eski?" He looked up to see Justin Bassey '20 smiling back at him. The encounter was pure coincidence—Eskildsen's vacation with his fiancée had landed him on the same street where Bassey was sightseeing with his family—but it was also strangely familiar. Three summers earlier, Eskildsen had discovered Bassey by chance at an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU ) tournament in Las Vegas. The coach was there to scout Chris Lewis, a highly touted prospect, and decided to stick around to watch Bassey, another player he'd heard a few people mention..."

